UPPD Responds to CVS Robbery

University Park Police say two men – one armed with a handgun – robbed the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane early Aug. 26.

Police say the men entered the store shortly before 3 a.m. Aug. 26 and ordered an employee to lie on the floor as they took money from a cash register before they left the store and drove away east on Mockingbird Lane in a gray or silver sedan. The store employee wasn’t injured.

One of the suspects is described as wearing a blue or black jacket or shirt, and the second is described as wearing a gray hoodie, police report. Those with any information about the incident are asked to call the police department non-emergency number at 214-363-3000.