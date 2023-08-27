ESD Stops Trojans Again in Season Opener

Episcopal School of Dallas continued its recent domination of Trinity Christian — and non-conference opponents in general — in Friday’s season opener.

The Eagles put away the Trojans late for a 28-10 victory at Jones Family Stadium to push their winning streak against non-SPC teams to 13 games.

ESD hasn’t lost a non-conference game since 2018, which also was the last time the Eagles fell to TCA. The Eagles have won four in a row in the series since.

Last year’s matchup produced more than 100 combined points. But on Friday, ESD led just 7-0 at halftime before reaching the end zone three times after halftime to pull away. The Eagles didn’t allow any offensive touchdowns.

Next up, ESD will travel next week to face Argyle Liberty, another TAPPS Division I foe. TCA, which hopes to avoid duplicating its 0-5 start from a year ago, will host Fort Worth All Saints.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey