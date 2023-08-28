DPD: Man Arrested After Shooting, Crash

A man was arrested after Dallas police say evidence indicated a shooting rather than a crash alone in the 3700 block of Inwood Road.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash at about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 27 in the area, and while the police department’s traffic unit initially responded, the department’s homicide unit took over the investigation after they determined the evidence indicated a shooting. Dallas police say they found one of the drivers, Chapeera Lee, 29, died at the scene.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the other driver, Cortez Nute, 32, to a local hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and released, according to law enforcement.

Police say Nute was subsequently charged with murder but didn’t release additional details,

Dallas County Jail records show Nute was booked into the jail the morning of Aug. 28, but no bond had been set.