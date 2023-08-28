Gucci Opens in New Space at NorthPark

Gucci recently opened its new 12,000-square-foot NorthPark Center location.

There are two entrances and the store has a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, and eyewear.

Gucci Kids has its own 800-square-feet boutique with a designated entrance. The boutique also has a VIP area for a more private shopping experience.

The brand moved from a smaller location in the mall to the new location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Gucci has two other stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Galleria Dallas and Legacy West in Plano.

Founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci is owned by French luxury conglomerate Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and more.

