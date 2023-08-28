Monday, August 28, 2023

PHOTO: Courtesy Gucci
Gucci Opens in New Space at NorthPark

Rachel Snyder

Gucci recently opened its new 12,000-square-foot NorthPark Center location. 

There are two entrances and the store has a selection of men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, jewelry, watches, and eyewear.

Gucci Kids has its own 800-square-feet boutique with a designated entrance. The boutique also has a VIP area for a more private shopping experience.

The brand moved from a smaller location in the mall to the new location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Gucci has two other stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area at Galleria Dallas and Legacy West in Plano. 

Founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci is owned by French luxury conglomerate Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, and more. 

For more information, visit Gucci’s website.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

