The 49th-annual Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show will recognize the busiest and most stylish women in Dallas’ bustling philanthropy scene Sept. 8 at the downtown Neiman Marcus.

Hall of Famer Claire Emanuelson

The 2023 Hall of Fame honoree Claire Emanuelson was recognized in the Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show and Luncheon from 2008 until 2010, chaired the event in 2013, and chaired the Crystal Charity Ball in 2018. Claire, originally from New Orleans, has lived in Dallas for more than 35 years, and she and her husband, Dwight, raised their two sons here. The couple also supports The Salvation Army, The Family Place, Church of the Incarnation, and UT Southwestern Medical Center.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

The most valuable and ongoing learning experience I have had during my membership with Crystal Charity is how vast and varied the needs are of so many children right here in Dallas and how many people work tirelessly each day on their behalf.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

Nancy Dedman and Aerin Lauder. Why? Just an elegance I can’t put (into) words…

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

Most proud of learning to say “no” last year… a little bit… baby steps!

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

Joanna Czech and Sophia’s Nail Salon

Motto?

God is Good

Marybeth Conlon

The third-year honoree lives in Dallas with her husband of 19 years, Kevin, and their two children, son Luke and daughter Quinn. The Conlon Law Firm founder works as general counsel and vice president of business development at Biote Corp. The Baylor alumna, an active member of the Crystal Charity Ball committee, previously co-chaired Baylor Scott and White Dallas Foundation’s Celebrating Women luncheon and remains on the advisory committee for the 2023 luncheon in October, and co-chaired the After School All Stars’ Rising Stars luncheon with her husband in 2022. She also served on the host committee for Community Partners of Dallas’ 2023 Chick Lit Luncheon.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

Being part of the charity selection committee — seeing the incredible amount of vetting, and re-vetting, and preparation that goes into the actual selection of each year’s beneficiaries. Also, learning about all the various nonprofit organizations in Dallas County.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

Kate Middleton — always classically and appropriately dressed for each occasion.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

Meeting or exceeding the fundraising goal for 2023 beneficiaries of the Crystal Charity Ball.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

Taking on a new role as general counsel of a publicly-traded company.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

A fabulous handbag.

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

I don’t have much time to go somewhere to get pampered, but I love the Cherry Nails app that brings the mani/pedi to me wherever I am.

Monica Eastin

The second-time honoree and her husband, Joe, have three children who attend the Episcopal School of Dallas. Monica and Joe are members of YPO and Salesmanship Club of Dallas and are involved with Momentous Institute, Folds of Honor, Art for Advocacy, and Worx Internship Program at ESD. Monica also serves on The Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary and enjoys philanthropic opportunities with her daughters Kate and Alex through National Charity League.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

CB is an amazing group of fun women who devote countless time and energy to impacting many lives in the Dallas community.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I am inspired by so many of my friends’ style(s)! I love a casual and fun pulled-together look of beautiful fabrics, colors, prints, and textures!

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

I am excited to be part of Crystal Charity Ball and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. I am looking forward to contributing and spending more time with both organizations!

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

Devoting more time to our charitable interests and including our children as they are getting older.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

A fun jacket or coat!

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

The Ritz Carlton Spa

Motto?

Be kind, generous, have fun, and enjoy life!

Libby Hegi

The third-time honoree and her husband, Brian, have three children – Hunter (19), Anna (17), and Katherine (14). She’s a Highland Park High School and third-generation Longhorn alumna. She’s an active Crystal Charity Ball Committee member and has been involved with either Cattle Baron’s Ball or Crystal Charity for the last 17 years. She’s chaired several nonprofit luncheons or events, including Interfaith Family Services’ inaugural luncheon with Hoda Kotb. She and her family support Interfaith Family Services, The Senior Source, UT Southwestern, and The Stewpot.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

Because of the great work Crystal Charity performs in our city, we see dozens of worthwhile non-profit organizations each year that are making a significant impact on Dallas children. With Dallas’s growth, there is more need than ever to serve children in our community.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I am fascinated by the Royal Family. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is a classic beauty with incredible style.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

I always get the most excited about opportunities to volunteer with my children.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

As a parent, I get the most joy from seeing my children set academic and extracurricular goals and work hard to achieve them.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

I will be adding a lot of green to my wardrobe this fall as my oldest child will be a freshman at Baylor University.

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

I like Allure on Lovers for a good mani/pedi with my daughters. I also enjoy the hydra facials at Vitalyc Med Spa.

Motto?

Be Godly, be giving, be grateful.

Kim Hext

The third-time honoree and her husband of 36 years, Greg, have one adult son, Preston. Kim’s early career was in broadcasting – she worked for 13 years as a correspondent for Scuba World TV series syndicated to the Travel Channel and the Discovery Channel, then worked for 20 years as the national spokesperson for Buick. She’s long been involved in charitable events and estimates she sat on her first gala committee in 1987. She serves on the boards of Hope Supply Co., the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Dallas Zoo, and Texas Ballet Theater, and serves on the executive committee of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. She and Greg are co-chairing the 2023 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala supporting the South Dallas Residency Education Program. The active Crystal Charity Ball member will serve as the 2024 Crystal Charity Ball 10 Best Dressed Fashion Show and luncheon chair.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

When you have the opportunity to work with accomplished and talented women, there is always something to learn!

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I love the classics like Jackie O and Grace Kelly. I love seeing the new design talent inspired by designers like Oscar de la Renda and Karl Lagerfield (Chanel). Several of today’s brands, like our designer this year for the fashion show, Adam Lippes, have worked and studied under these amazing classic designers.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

On September 30th, Greg and I are serving as the 2023 Chairs of The Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala. This year, the funds raised will benefit the South Dallas Residency Education Program, which provides free instruments and lessons to children in one of our most underserved communities.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

In 2022, I was honored with the SAWA Margo Perot Service Award. Margo set an incredible example of giving back to your community.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

This year, a classic black cashmere trench coat!

Motto?

“Show Up!”

Meredith Land

The second-time honoree lives in Dallas with her husband and two children. She joined NBC5 in October of 2003. She’s been nominated for five Lone Star Emmy awards and has won investigative reporting awards from the Associated Press, RTNDA (Radio-Television News Directors Association), and South Carolina Broadcaster’s Association. She was also awarded a STAR award for producing and reporting a 30-minute special from Afghanistan. Meredith serves as co-chair of National Advisory Board for the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health and previously served on the advisory board of the Salvation Army DFW Metroplex Command. She’s also involved with Folds of Honor, supports MD Anderson Cancer Center’s signature fundraiser A Conversation with a Living Legend, and volunteers with her daughter through the National Charity League of Dallas.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

Each woman in CCB gives her unique time and talents to this community in an authentic way. So much of the work these women do is never recognized or widely known, and that is the magic of this list.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

A few of my good friends are stepping into big charity roles this year, some for the first time. I am looking forward to cheering them on.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I grew up admiring the stylings of my southern grandmother, Adelaide, who still has her hair perfectly set and nails manicured at 96. She is sharp as a tack, too.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

I am proud of my daughter McCall’s energy for philanthropy and watching her take the reins with charities that are meaningful to her, particularly pediatric cancer and the Team Izzy Foundation.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

Fall accessory: my co-anchor, Brian Curtis.

Motto?

“Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” – Oscar Wilde

Anne McPherson

The second-time honoree and her husband, John, raised their four sons in Dallas and have been active in supporting local nonprofits for nearly 30 years. McPherson serves on the board of the Callier Center for Communication Disorders and is chairing their Family Care Campaign, as well as serving on the boards of Readers 2 Leaders and the Dallas Alumnae Association of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She’s also involved with La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, The Salvation Army, and more.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

For me, the CCB Charity Selection process has been the most valuable learning experience. I really enjoy learning about all the amazing organizations in our community and better understanding the needs in the community and programs available for needy children.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I’m not sure I have a style inspiration. I really like a timeless, classic, elegant look with perhaps some pops of trend here and there.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

I am excited about how well, after the pandemic, the philanthropic activity and generosity in the community has bounced back. The needs are so much greater now, but the community is responding with so much excitement.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

I am most proud of the work we have accomplished through the Callier Family Care Campaign. We are getting the word out and raising much-needed funds for programs and treatments for people with communication disorders. I was fortunate to be able to tour all their summer camps and see so many of their programs.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

I love little small handbags!

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

I love getting pampered at Dr. (Barbara) Sturm in HP Village. Their facials are so relaxing.

Wendy Messmann

The first-time honoree and her husband of 26 years, Boyd, live in Dallas and have two daughters, Blaire and Devan. Wendy’s worked in investment banking for 30 years and recently celebrated her 20th anniversary at Bank of America Private Bank. The active Crystal Charity Ball Committee member serves on the boards of New Friends New Life and the Turtle Creek Conservancy and as a board member and chair emeritus of CitySquare.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

The most rewarding and valuable part of serving on the Crystal Charity committee is the opportunity it affords members to be exposed to and better understand the real needs of our community. The CCB process is thorough and comprehensive, allowing us to gain a deep understanding of the challenges facing the children in Dallas. It also gives us a tremendous appreciation of the work being done at so many amazing agencies who are bettering the lives of children in our community.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

I admire Kate Middleton as she has a classic and timeless style but with a modern flare. I also love her sophisticated incorporation of bold color.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

One of the reasons I love Dallas is our strong culture of philanthropy. We are blessed to live in a city that prioritizes giving back. This genuine concern for our community is one of the many things that makes Dallas so special. At this stage in my life, I am most excited about passing on the expectation of, and passion for, giving back to my two daughters. I love helping them find causes that speaks to them and encouraging them to take action to make things better.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

A new role at Bank of America has allowed me to take on new challenges, work with a new team, and serve clients in a different way this year. I love learning new parts of the business and broadening my skillset in different areas. I was proud to serve as a board chair for CitySquare in the past year and was honored to be deeply engrained in the amazing work this organization does for the underserved in Dallas.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

Fall can still be very warm in Dallas, which sometimes makes it hard to fully embrace many of the beautiful fall trends. However, fall is my favorite season, so I am likely to incorporate a scarf or favorite pair of boots a little earlier than most. I’m also a huge football fan, so most weekends, you will find me proudly wearing a football jersey to support one of my favorite teams.

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

Osgood O’Neil

Motto?

Your talent is God’s gift to you. What you do with it is your gift back to God.

Kim Quinn

The second-time honoree and her husband, Terry, live in Dallas and have three sons who went through Highland Park ISD. The active Crystal Charity Ball Committee member also supports The Salvation Army, La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas, and The Senior Source.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

The Charity Selection Process, where we select the beneficiaries that we support each year, is near and dear to my heart. Through this annual process, we are able to see the most pressing issues facing children in Dallas County, and then we work all year to raise funds to support these agencies.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

Having chaired the Salvation Army Fashion Show and Luncheon this past May, I am proud of the success of the event and how our generous community came together to raise funds for some of our most vulnerable neighbors in Dallas.

Motto?

Stay positive and be grateful every day.

Lisa Rocchio

The first-time honoree and her husband, John, moved to Dallas 10 years ago and raised their three children here. The active Crystal Charity Ball Committee member is a board member and NorthPark ambassador for Texas Ballet Theater, is a former president of the Women’s Auxiliary to Children’s Health, and recently became involved with New Friends New Life.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

Being involved in charity selection is the most educational and rewarding part of Crystal Charity Ball. This is the process where agencies are vetted, and beneficiaries are selected each year. By participating in this process, you become aware of all of the needs in our city, but also learn of all of the amazing organizations that benefit them. Additionally, it is amazing to see the depth of involvement of all of the members of this organization. Aside from being active members of CCB, these women are involved in almost every non-profit group in Dallas.

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

I love the Ozone Bar, which offers many different treatments to optimize your health.

Sunie Solomon

The first-time honoree and retired periodontist co-chaired the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s St. Valentine’s Day luncheon in February and Dec My Room’s Room to Grow luncheon in April. The active Crystal Charity Ball Committee member also supports Cattle Baron’s Ball, The Salvation Army, Equest, the Dallas Arboretum, The Family Place, Community Partners, Texas Ballet Theater, and more.

What’s been your most valuable learning experience as part of Crystal Charity Ball?

The Crystal Charity Ball beneficiary selection process is vigorous and insightful. It includes facility visits, allocation of funds, children served, and much more. This is a wonderful way to truly understand the charity, those in the community it serves, and their needs.

Who is your style inspiration, and why?

Audrey Hepburn has always been, and I think will always be, my favorite inspiration for style and grace. Despite experiencing harrowing events as a child and young adult, and after her inspiring career, this fashion icon carried on to found many of her own charities helping others.

What are you most excited for in regards to Dallas philanthropy in 2023?

Crystal Charity Ball has such great beneficiaries this year! It is an exciting pleasure to help raise funds to help these children in need in our community.

What are you most proud of having accomplished last year?

In the last year, I co-chaired the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s “St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon” in February and co-chaired Dec My Room’s “Room to Grow Luncheon” in April.

Favorite accessory for fall events?

My favorite fall accessory is a Chanel black chiffon cape that can be worn over a casual pantsuit or an elegant gown. Its lightweight is perfect for the Dallas weather.

Favorite place around the Park Cities or Preston Hollow to get pampered?

A massage from Mona, our masseuse, at our house is my favorite pampering treat.

Motto?

Beauty is being the best possible version of yourself!