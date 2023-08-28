Monday, August 28, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HARRY WINSTON HEIST

Reported at 10:37 a.m. Aug. 22: A jewelry thief swiped a $175,000 Harry Winston piece from a home in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

HIGHLAND PARK

22 Tuesday

Arrested at 9:05 p.m.: A 53-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Douglas Avenue

A thief stole a Trek Marlin bicycle from a backyard in the 3200 block of Drexel Drive before 6 p.m. 

23 Wednesday

A crook rifled through a Mazda SUV parked in the 3600 block of Gillon Avenue at 3:16 a.m. 

Reported at 7:40 a.m.: A jogger found a bag with contents strewn on the street in the 3400 block of Lexington Avenue that was subsequently found to have been from a Jeep Grand Wagoneer stolen earlier from a home on the same block. Another resident on the same block reported a Porsche Cayenne SUV rifled through before 8 a.m. 

A burglar rifled through a Lexus LX570 and a BMW 645 CI at a home in the 3300 block of Harvard Avenue and stole the BMW’s key before 9 a.m. 

24 Thursday

A ne’er do well drove off in a Chevrolet Avalanche parked in a lot in Highland Park Village at 9:17 a.m.

26 Saturday

Arrested at 3:50 a.m.: a 31 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5400 block of Cambridge Avenue

27 Sunday

A jerk broke a window of a home in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue at 1:02 p.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

Reported at 7:38 a.m.: a thief took Samsung and Bose equipment from a home in the 4000 block of Amherst Street.

Reported at 10:57 a.m.: A fraudster used the card information of a woman from the 2900 block of Rosedale Avenue

22 Tuesday

Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident resulting in injuries that began in Dallas and ended at 12:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of North Central Expressway’s southbound service road. 

A thief took stuff from a building in the 7000 block of Preston Road at 12:12 p.m. 

23 Wednesday

A burglar broke into Preston Road Pharmacy in the 6900 block of Preston Road at 2:09 a.m. 

A crook stole a purse from the La Madeleine in 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 3:24 p.m. 

24 Thursday

An intruder got into a home in the 4100 block of Colgate Avenue and stole stuff before 6:30 a.m.

An opportunistic thief found easy pickings of two paint sprayer machines left in an unlocked vehicle in the 4500 block of Glenwick Lane at 7:57 a.m. 

Reported at 11:46 p.m.: A rude Lyft rider assaulted a driver in the 3700 block of Hanover Street

25 Friday

Reported at 3:42 p.m.: A careless driver hit a Lexus RX350 parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Street and didn’t stop to leave information.  

A burglar broke into an Infiniti QX8 in the Plaza at Preston Center and stole thousands of dollars worth of clothes at 4:24 p.m. 

26 Saturday

Robbers – one of whom was armed with a handgun –  stole $183 from the CVS store in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 2:56 a.m. 

An opportunistic thief stole a pair of Ray Bans, $20, and more from an unlocked Ford F150 parked in the 3500 block of Marquette Street before 11 a.m. 

A crook stole a Roadmaster bicycle from the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road before 2 p.m.

