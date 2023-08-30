Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Highland Park will host Aledo on Friday in its final nondistrict home match. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Defend Home Court, Top PESH

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park remained unbeaten at home this season after winning a five-set thriller over Plano East in volleyball action on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (13-11) held off the Lady Panthers in a seesaw nondistrict match, 25-19, 17-25, 25-19, 17-25, 17-15. It was their first five-set affair of the year.

HP bounced back after dropping five of its eight matches over the weekend against elite competition at the Volleypalooza tournament in the Austin area. The Lady Scots swept Austin Vandegrift, Deer Park, and Bishop Lynch. They fell to Austin High, Mater Dei (Calif.), Liberty Hill, Keller, and Southlake Carroll — with four of the five losses going to a third and deciding set.

With tournament play now in the rearview mirror, HP will wrap up the nondistrict portion of the schedule by hosting Aledo on Friday followed by a match at Rockwall-Heath on Sept. 5.

