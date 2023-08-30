House of the Month: 6815 Stefani Drive

Thomas Signature Homes built this stunning new construction, nestled in prestigious Preston Hollow. With six spacious bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half baths, this 7,168-square-foot home provides ample room for relaxation and entertainment. The master suite and a guest bedroom are conveniently located on the first floor. Natural light floods the home, creating a bright and airy ambiance throughout. The thoughtfully designed outdoor patio is equipped with phantom screens, allowing you to enjoy fresh air while maintaining comfort and protection from the elements. With top-of-the-line subzero-Wolf appliances, an oversized pantry, and a tremendous laundry room, this kitchen is a chef’s dream and hub for family gatherings and entertaining guests. Situated on an oversized 100- by 180-lot, this property offers an abundance of outdoor space, providing endless possibilities for creating your dream outdoor oasis.

