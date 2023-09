Registration for the High Holy Days (Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur) at Temple Emanu-El is open.

To register and view the schedule of services, click here.

For those interested in learning more about how to experience the High Holy Days at home with their families, Temple Emanu-El Director of Adult Education and Engagement Beri Schwitzer will host an event at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 10 at Temple Emanu-El’s Linz Hall.