Out & About: Thrift Studio Preview Party

Dwell with Dignity kicked off this year’s Thrift Studio with a preview party on Aug. 24.

Partygoers had early access to shop the designer vignettes before Thrift Studio opens to the public.

(READ: Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio Returns)

Attendees consisted of design lovers, thrift shoppers, and those interested in supporting a good cause who had a first chance to shop designer furniture and home goods at discounted prices.

All proceeds from Thrift Studio go toward Dwell with Dignity’s mission to change lives through the power of design.

The preview party was sponsored by NorthPark Center and offered breakfast pastries and coffee from Eataly, beer and wine by Ben E. Keith, cookies and non-alcoholic beverages from Neiman Marcus, and tacos from the Tacos, Bites, and Beats food truck.

Thrift Studio is located at 1833 E. Levee St. and will be open until Oct. 7.