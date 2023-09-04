Park Cities Crime Reports Aug. 28-Sept. 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN ENGAGEMENT RING

An opportunistic thief stole a diamond and opal engagement ring left in a restroom of the Dallas Country Club before 3:15 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

Arrested at 6 p.m.: a 17 year old accused of burglary of a vehicle, reckless damage and destruction, and terroristic threat in the 4600 block of Fairfax Avenue.

Reported at 12:11 p.m.: A fraudster used the card information of a woman from the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue to amass nearly $31,000 in charges, mostly from Uber and Venmo.

Reported at 2:19 p.m.: A burglar rummaged through a Ford Edge in the 4400 block of Fairway Avenue and swiped a pair of sunglasses.

30 Wednesday

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: A swindler used the information of a man from the 4500 block of Arcady Avenue to open two accounts and charge $225 and $380, respectively.

31 Thursday

Arrested at 10:57 a.m.: a 46 year old for a warrant in the 3500 block of Princeton Avenue.

An officer found an abandoned bicycle left against a fence in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue at 1:47 p.m.

Arrested at 8:12 p.m.: a 28 year old accused of trespassing at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Drexel Drive.

1 Friday

A thief took a license plate from a Mercedes ML 350 parked outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

2 Saturday

A careless driver hit a Toyota Scion parked in the 4300 block of St. Johns Drive and didn’t leave information before 4:17 a.m.

Reported at 11:12 a.m.: a swindler used the information of a woman from the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue to try to liquidate her financial portfolio.

3 Sunday

Arrested at 2 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5300 block of Auburndale Avenue.

A careless driver was involved in a crash at 3:10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive and left the scene.

UNIVERSITY PARK

28 Monday

Arrested at 1:35 a.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4000 block of Colgate Avenue.

An opportunistic thief stole stuff from an unlocked Audi RX6 while the owner was pumping gas at the Shell in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 4:30 p.m.

A careless driver hit a Mercedes in the 3400 block of Stanford Avenue at 5:42 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

A burglar found easy pickings of stuff left in an unlocked Dodge Charger in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive at 5:46 p.m.

29 Tuesday

Reported at 2:02 p.m.: A crook stole a MacBook Pro from an unlocked Tesla Model S parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

A jerk stole a bicycle from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue at 2:34 p.m.

A thief drove off in a Hyundai Accent from a gas station in the 8400 block of Preston Road at 2:25 p.m.

30 Wednesday

A purse pilferer grabbed a bag from a Range Rover parked at a convenience store in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane while the owner was pumping gas at 1:20 p.m.

A shoplifter took a sandwich and water from the Shell gas station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 7:38 p.m.

Reported at 8:49 p.m.: A thief stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, a Louis Vuitton purse, a wallet, and more from a home in the 3300 block of Purdue Street.

A crook took a Trek bicycle from a home in the 3200 block of Rosedale Avenue at 9 p.m.

31 Thursday

Reported at 12:07 p.m. A fraudster used the information of a man from the 3300 block of Purdue Street.

2 Saturday

A mischief maker damaged property at a home in the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive around 11 a.m.

A burglar got into a Ford F150 in the 4000 block of University Boulevard and stole $1,000 before 1:30 p.m.