Panthers Fall to Knights in Home Opener

Parish Episcopal hadn’t lost two games in a season since 2018, and hadn’t suffered back-to-back defeats in almost six years.

Both of those streaks came to an end on Friday when the Panthers fell to Houston Episcopal 27-20 in their home opener at Snyder Stadium.

Parish remains a clear favorite to claim a fifth consecutive TAPPS Division I crown this season, and the consecutive stumbles are more of a byproduct of the team’s brutal nondistrict schedule more than anything else.

The Panthers (0-2) lost 50-35 at Aledo in their opener before dropping a seesaw game against the Knights. Parish won both matchups a year ago.

Hutch Crow finished with 11 catches for 224 yards for the Panthers. Sawyer Anderson passed for 334 yards and two touchdowns, while Maddux Reid rushed for 102 yards and a score.

Parish’s early-season gauntlet continues with a home game against Austin LBJ on Sept. 8, followed by consecutive road games against defending UIL state champions South Oak Cliff and China Spring.

Jesuit wins a wild one

Trailing by 17 points late in the third quarter, Jesuit Dallas appeared to be heading toward an 0-2 start to its season.

However, Charlie Peters and the Rangers had other ideas as they engineered a frantic comeback to upset Rockwall 60-59 in their home opener on Friday.

Jesuit scored 46 points in the second half. The Rangers didn’t take their first lead until a two-point conversion pass from Peters to Cooper Cutler with 23 seconds remaining. That followed a 26-yard scoring strike from Peters to Zane Williams.

Peters finished with 370 passing yards and six touchdowns, including on each of Jesuit’s last four drives. Rockwall’s Landyn Locke racked up 379 yards through the air — including 246 to Triston Gooch — and four scores.

Cutler tallied 202 receiving yards with a pair of touchdowns. Jaeger Krauss had one scoring reception and a touchdown pass on a trick play. Zane Williams reached the end zone three times for the Rangers (1-1), who will open District 7-6A play on Sept. 7 at Richardson Pearce.

Hornets snap losing streak

Greenhill ended a 29-game skid on Friday with a 49-20 thrashing of Flower Mound Coram Deo in its season opener at Brinkmann Field.

The debut of new Greenhill head coach K.J. Williams resulted in the team’s first victory since 2019 and its first over a Texas opponent in almost six years. The Hornets (1-0) fell to Greenhill 62-7 a year ago.

Next up, Greenhill will face its first road test on Sept. 8 at unbeaten Covenant.

Other scores from Week 2:

Highland Park 21, Lewisville 18

Hillcrest 22, Carrollton Ranchview 19

W.T. White 30, Waco 12

St. Mark’s 36, Cistercian 3

Argyle Liberty 31, ESD 0

Covenant 23, Colleyville Covenant 20

PHOTOS: Wiley Williams