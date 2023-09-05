Barrel and Bones Opens in Summertree Shopping Center

Barbecue spot Barrel and Bones opened its third Dallas-Fort Worth-area location in the Summertree shopping center near the intersection of Inwood Road and Forest Lane.

The menu includes barbecue fare like smoked brisket and sausages and other items like pork belly banh mi, buffalo deviled eggs, and smoked prime brisket burgers. A brunch menu includes pork pibil hash, a brisket Monte Cristo, chicken and waffles, and migas tacos.

“We have worked to source the finest, freshest ingredients and to come up with creative interpretations of classics that better suit today’s discerning diner,” said Barrel and Bones chef Omar Adame. “We’ve created a dining experience that, while comfortable, is so much more elevated than you’d find in an old-school barbecue cut line.”

The restaurant also offers a large bourbon and whiskey selection, as well as craft beers, IPA’s, and craft cocktails.

The Dallas restaurant is nearly 3,000 square feet and seats more than 70.

For more information, visit Barrel and Bones’ website.