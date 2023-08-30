Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 21-27

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PILFERED PACKAGES

Some opportunistic thieves took six packages from a UPS truck at the NorthPark Center loading dock before 10:01 a.m. Aug. 22.

21 Monday

A thief stole a man’s car before 6:34 p.m. from the Preston Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor was found in possession of an unknown pill around 9:38 p.m.

Someone stole from a man at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road at an unlisted time.

22 Tuesday

Shattered before 10:03 p.m.: a man’s car window before a burglar stole stuff in the 4500 block of West Lovers Lane.

An unexplained death was reported at an unlisted time in the 5700 block of Berkshire Lane.

A thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at a home in the 6900 block of Orchid Lane.

23 Wednesday

A reckless driver tried to hit a man with a vehicle before 2:01 a.m. near the Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane. The arrested driver pulled her handcuffed arms in front of her body during transport.

A cyberbully harassed a man in the 6500 block of Lafayette Way via social media before 11:20 a.m.

A man was accused of displaying a firearm around 4:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Willow Lane.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

24 Thursday

A burglar entered a man’s home before 6:47 a.m. in the 4300 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 6:28 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 7:10 p.m.

Stolen before 8:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar forced entry into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 8:56 p.m. in the parking lot of Temple Emanu-El.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s license plate from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

25 Friday

Before 12:17 a.m., a burglar entered a man’s home in the 4400 block of Colgate Avenue.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff before 6:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks.

Stolen before 7:10 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole from a man at a retail store at an unlisted time.

26 Saturday

Before 8:35 p.m., a thief stole from a man at Preston Center.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her things before 8:35 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man in the parking lot of Renaissance at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 5500 block of Waneta Drive at an unlisted time.

27 Sunday

A burglar entered a business in Preston Royal Village and stole property before 5:53 a.m.

Before 6:41 p.m., a car caper took a man’s parked vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Two robbers held a man at gunpoint and stole his property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.