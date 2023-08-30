Wednesday, August 30, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: Unsplash
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 21-27

Maria Lawson 0 Comments
PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PILFERED PACKAGES

Some opportunistic thieves took six packages from a UPS truck at the NorthPark Center loading dock before 10:01 a.m. Aug. 22.

21 Monday

A thief stole a man’s car before 6:34 p.m. from the Preston Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor was found in possession of an unknown pill around 9:38 p.m.

Someone stole from a man at Lowe’s in the 11900 block of Inwood Road at an unlisted time.

22 Tuesday

Shattered before 10:03 p.m.: a man’s car window before a burglar stole stuff in the 4500 block of West Lovers Lane.

An unexplained death was reported at an unlisted time in the 5700 block of Berkshire Lane.

A thief stole from a man at the Tom Thumb at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman at a home in the 6900 block of Orchid Lane.

23 Wednesday

A reckless driver tried to hit a man with a vehicle before 2:01 a.m. near the Chase Bank in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane. The arrested driver pulled her handcuffed arms in front of her body during transport.

A cyberbully harassed a man in the 6500 block of Lafayette Way via social media before 11:20 a.m.

A man was accused of displaying a firearm around 4:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of Willow Lane.

Someone stole from a woman at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Bluffs at Midway Hollow.

24 Thursday

PHOTO: Pixabay

A burglar entered a man’s home before 6:47 a.m. in the 4300 block of Caruth Boulevard.

A man’s vehicle was stolen before 6:28 p.m. from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot around 7:10 p.m.

Stolen before 8:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar forced entry into a man’s vehicle and stole property before 8:56 p.m. in the parking lot of Temple Emanu-El.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s license plate from the Elan at Bluffview parking lot.

25 Friday

Before 12:17 a.m., a burglar entered a man’s home in the 4400 block of Colgate Avenue.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff before 6:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Oaks.

Stolen before 7:10 p.m.: a man’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A NorthPark Center visitor stole from a man at a retail store at an unlisted time.

26 Saturday

Before 8:35 p.m., a thief stole from a man at Preston Center.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her things before 8:35 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A thief stole from a man in the parking lot of Renaissance at Preston Hollow at an unlisted time.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the 5500 block of Waneta Drive at an unlisted time.

27 Sunday

A burglar entered a business in Preston Royal Village and stole property before 5:53 a.m.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Before 6:41 p.m., a car caper took a man’s parked vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Two robbers held a man at gunpoint and stole his property at an unlisted time in the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview.

A burglar stole a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Classifieds June 14, 2013

People Newspapers Advertising 0

Preston Hollow People March 29, 2013

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Why Grandma Gets Scammed

Contributor 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.