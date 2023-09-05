Duchesses Take Their Bows at 2023 La Fiesta Presentation Gala

The 2023 La Fiesta duchesses and escorts were formally presented June 3 at the La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas Presentation Gala at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

This year’s gala co-chairs were Nancy Seay and Meredith McBee. The 2023 La Fiesta chair was Suzanne Brown.

La Fiesta de las Seis Banderas is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support beneficiaries in the Park Cities and to provide ongoing maintenance for the Park Cities Heritage House at Dallas Heritage Village in Old City Park. Since it began in 1986, La Fiesta has raised more than $10 million for organizations in the Park Cities.

Duchesses and escorts must reside within the boundaries of Highland Park ISD and are selected during the summer after their high school graduation based on “character, attitude, judgment, accomplishments, scholarship, leadership, and community involvement. Previous family involvement with La Fiesta is another factor considered, but it does not guarantee selection,” organizers say.

