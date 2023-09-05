Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Ever/Body

Preston Oaks Shopping Center

The New York-based medspa offers hydra facials, laser facials, wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, and more.

Highland Park Village

Multiple stores

• Los Angeles-based luxury fashion brand Simkhai opened its first permanent Texas location next to Panerai following a yearlong pop-up at Market Highland Park.

• Italian menswear brand Brioni recently opened above Christian Louboutin on level two.

Kittenish

Galleria Dallas

The boutique offering clothes, accessories, and more created by platinum singer-songwriter, television personality, and bestselling author Jessie James Decker opened on level two in August.

Mister Charles

3219 Knox St.

The latest concept from Duro Hospitality offers French and Italian-style dishes in the former Highland Park Soda Fountain space.

Mister Charles. PHOTO: Evan Sung

Nike

NorthPark Center

The sportswear and footwear brand recently relocated to level one and two between Nordstrom and Macy’s in the former H&M space.

Nikki Smith

Pavilion on Lovers Lane

The Dallas-based jewelry brand opened its second location.

Tequila Social

3100 McKinnon St.

Harwood Hospitality’s 14th concept, a 10,000-square-foot West Texas-inspired Tex-Mex spot with a dog-friendly patio has two entrances – one through the first floor of the parking garage of the building at 3100 McKinnon St. and another directly off the Katy Trail.

TrustBridge Legal

12900 Preston Road, Suite 620

The boutique law firm provides estate planning, business advisory, and notary services.

COMING

La Madeleine

Preston Center

The French-style bakery and cafe chain will open at 6109 Berkshire Lane where Einstein Bros. Bagels used to be, near Westchester Drive’s intersection later this year.

CLOSED

Jia Modern Chinese

Preston Center

The restaurant offering a menu of Chinese, Thai, and sushi fare recently closed after more than three years in Preston Center.