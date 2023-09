Highland Park made a splash with consecutive wins over Prosper and Prosper Rock Hill to start District 2 play in water polo at the Prosper ISD Natatorium.

The Lady Scots defeated Prosper 25-13 on Sept. 2, followed by a 14-4 victory over Rock Hill three days later. In boys action, the Scots rolled past Prosper 17-10 and Rock Hill 17-9.

Both teams will host another Prosper ISD foe, Walnut Grove, in their next district game on Friday at the HP Natatorium.