Hockaday Installs Laura Leathers as Head of School

The Hockaday School installed Dr. Laura Leathers as the Eugene McDermott Head of School on Sept. 5.

Leathers was appointed interim head of school in March 2022 and was named as the permanent head of school on Dec. 1, 2022, following a national search. As the 14th head of school in Hockaday history, she was installed at a convocation and installation ceremony in Hockaday’s Penson Athletic Center.

“Today, we have paused to mark this time when we are all beginning a new and exciting chapter in Hockaday’s history together,” Leathers said at the installation. “Together, we will build and preserve this community founded on the Four Cornerstones of character, courtesy, scholarship, and athletics.”

The ceremony featured student speakers Elizabeth Carter, Swara Rathod, Ariana Wang, Zoe Stone, and Jimieka Oswald. Director of special programs Joni Palmer also gave remarks.

Leathers was officially installed by board of trustees chair A. Shonn Brown.

“Dr. Leathers’ intellect, warm, strategic vision, and genuine care for each and every person on this campus are clearly evident — in the boardroom, in the classroom, on the sidelines, in the audience, and in the hallways, and we look forward to many years of her leadership and guidance,” immediate past board chair Nicole Ginsberg Small said.

FROM LEFT: Nicole Ginsberg Small, A. Shonn Brown, Laura Leathers, Jimieka Oswald, and Joni Palmer.