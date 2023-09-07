State Supreme Court Rules Sexual Assault Against Jerry Jones Can Move Forward

The Supreme Court of Texas recently denied an appeal from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ legal team in connection with a 2020 lawsuit that accused Jones of sexual assault, creating a path for the case to go to a jury trial.

The case was originally filed in Dallas County and dismissed in February 2022, but a state appellate court reversed that decision in February of this year and allowed it to continue, court records show.

The state supreme court decision was in response to an appeal request from Jones’ team filed in May, according to court documents.

The 2018 lawsuit details an allegation from a woman identified in court records as “J.G.,” in which the woman claims Jones “forcibly kissed” her and “forcibly grabbed” her in September of that year, according to court documents.

The lawsuit initially named both Jones and the Dallas Cowboys Football Club. In court documents, the woman said the incident caused her “severe emotional distress” and medical costs.

In an earlier response filed in court records, Jones denied the woman’s allegations and called them “malicious and hurtful.”

For more information, read this update from the Dallas Morning News.