Friday, September 8, 2023

Eric Metaxas PHOTO: courtesy ParentCompass.tv
Faith Friday: Eric Metaxas Headlines Parent Compass

Staff Report 0 Comments

Author and radio/TV host Eric Metaxas will be the keynote speaker for the Parent Compass Celebration of God Gala.

The gala will be at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Park Cities Baptist Church at 3933 Northwest Parkway.

Metaxas’ books include: Amazing Grace: William Wilberforce and the Heroic Campaign to End Slavery, Martin Luther: The Man Who Rediscovered God and Changed the World, If You Can Keep It: The Forgotten Promise of American Liberty, and more. He’s also the host of a syndicated radio show, the Eric Metaxas Show. 

Parent Compass is a faith-based TV show, and season 5 will premiere during the gala. 

For tickets and additional information Parent Compass’ website.

