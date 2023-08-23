Scots Look to Sustain 6A Success With Eyes on Playoff Run

With a perfect regular season at the Class 6A level, Highland Park again demonstrated why it is the winningest program in Texas high school football.

However, the Scots fell to powerhouse Denton Guyer last year in the second round of the Division II playoffs, which showed the size and speed of top teams in the state’s largest classification that HP must combat this season with less experience even by its standards.

After all, one of the hallmarks of HP’s continued excellence has been its ability to withstand roster turnover each year with depth on both sides of scrimmage.

“We showed we can play with them,” said longtime HP head coach Randy Allen. “The playoffs in 6A are tough. It really doesn’t matter what round you’re talking about — the games are going to be close.”

Indeed, the Region I postseason bracket is a gauntlet. So the Scots will challenge themselves during an abbreviated two-game nondistrict schedule against perennial playoff foes Flower Mound Marcus and Lewisville, then aim to repeat atop the nine-team District 7-6A to ensure the best possible seed.

The schedule appears front-loaded, which is to say HP will likely face its toughest opponents — Lake Highlands, Jesuit Dallas, and Richardson Berkner — all in the first half of the district slate.

The Scots will enter the season with a 19-game regular-season winning streak and seeking their ninth consecutive district title.

“At Highland Park, we always set our goals high,” said senior quarterback Warren Peck. “We’ve got a bunch of guys ready to step up.”