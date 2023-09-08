Lawlar Singles in Debut for Diamondbacks

Jordan Lawlar wasted little time proving himself at the major league level during his debut for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The former Jesuit Dallas standout contributed a single and a stellar defensive play at shortstop in Arizona’s 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Lawlar, 21, was drafted by the Diamondbacks with the sixth overall pick in 2021. His strong season in the minor leagues — split between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno — earned him a call-up this week.

Now he could become a key contributor for a team chasing a National League playoff berth after going 1-for-4 in his first game.

Lawlar becomes the fourth Jesuit alum to play in MLB this season. Veteran slugger Josh Bell has split time between the Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins, while Kyle Muller is a pitcher for the Oakland Athletics.

Muller’s older brother, Chris, was called up by the Tampa Bay Rays for three days in May but didn’t make an appearance. He is now in the Chicago White Sox organization. Plus, outfielder Darius Hill has been thriving at the Triple-A level in the Cubs system.