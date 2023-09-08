HPMS Assistant Principal Named TASSP Region 10 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year

Highland Park Middle School assistant principal Meghan Coates was named a 2023-2024 Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) region 10 outstanding principal of the year.

TASSP recognizes principals and assistant principals from the 20 region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based on performance and leadership. As a Region 10 winner, Coates is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Assistant Principal of the Year.

Coates, a four-year assistant principal, has been a member of the leadership team at Highland Park Middle School since 2020. She attended the University of Oklahoma and earned a B.S. in Foreign Language Education-Spanish degree. She attended Texas A&M-Commerce and was awarded a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. Coates was 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year at Highland Park Middle School, HP Arts Advocate of the Year (2022), and chaired the TASSP Assistant Principal Committee in 2022-2023.

Each region winner will be recognized during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner in conjunction with the TASSP Summer held each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled “Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.”