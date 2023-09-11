Mary Kay Inc. CEO to Be Honored at Texas Trailblazer Awards Luncheon

Mary Kay Inc. CEO Ryan Rogers will receive the Texas Trailblazer Award from the Family Place at the 27th annual Texas Trailblazer Award luncheon. Rogers is the grandson of the longtime beauty brand’s founder, Mary Kay Ash, and has served on the Mary Kay Ash Foundation board of directors since 2001.

The event, co-chaired by Lindsay Jacaman and Holly Krug with Stephanie and Travis Hollman serving as honorary chairs will be at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. Actress Brooke Shields will be the keynote speaker and NBC5 anchor Meredith Land will serve as emcee.

Also, at the event, the Family Place will honor Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia and State Representative Victoria Neave Criado with the Legislative Impact Award for their leadership in creating Texas House Bill 5202, signed into law June 11. The bill creates a violent offender database that lists individuals convicted of two or more violent crimes, including assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, and stalking.

“What a privilege to honor someone as dedicated to combating domestic violence and inspiring change as Ryan Rogers,” said Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling. “His unwavering commitment to continue a legacy of true community impact has helped countless domestic violence survivors embrace a life of renewed strength and resilience. My gratitude is compounded by the opportunity to also recognize Chief Eddie Garcia, Representative Criado, and the many legislators who are responsible for House Bill 5202, a transformational law that empowers individuals with critical information and has the potential to save lives.”

Rogers will join previous Texas Trailblazers Award recipients, including former Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, Paige Flink, Gloria Campos, Charlotte Jones, Lynn McBee, and Dr. Michael Sorrell.

For more information about the event, one of the largest fundraisers for the family violence service agency, visit the Family Place’s website.