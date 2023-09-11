Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 4-10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FIAT FIRE

An unfortunate motorist was alerted that his Fiat was on fire while driving on the Dallas North Tollway at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 5, exited off Mockingbird Lane and parked it in the 5300 block of Roland Avenue before it was towed away.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 12:22 a.m.: a 22 year old for driving without a valid license, failure to dim lights, and for warrants in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 12:22 a.m.: a 41-year-old man for a warrant in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

5 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:25 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue.

Reported at 11:51 a.m.: A burglar got into a home in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive and moved a TV but didn’t take anything.

A pilferer picked up two bags from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Among the contents were a MacBook, a hard drive, cards, a silver ring, a necklace, SD cards, and more.

6 Wednesday

An 18-wheeler hit an Audi Q5 parked in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue at 2:33 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

8 Friday

Burglars got into a Dodge Charger parked outside Sachet in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 9:15 p.m. and fled in a pickup truck.

9 Saturday

Arrested at 7:55 a.m.: a 41-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and St. Johns Avenue.

A crook stole a license plate from a Honda Civic parked in the Shops at Highland Park before 4 p.m.

10 Sunday

Arrested at 2:22 a.m.: a 37-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 3:10 a.m.: a 41-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

A burglar found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left in an open garage in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane before 4 p.m.

Arrested at 10:10 p.m.: a 55-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Caruth Boulevard.

5 Tuesday

A pilferer stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue before 3:49 a.m. Another thief stole a Smith and Wesson firearm from a Lexus GX in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue before 7:45 a.m.

A crook got into a Mercedes GLS450 parked in the Plaza at Preston Center and stole stuff before 3:02 p.m.

A jerk stole a vehicle with lawn equipment inside from the 3400 block of Hanover Street at 5:48 p.m.

Arrested at 6:44 p.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of theft in the 3900 block of Lemmon Avenue.

A cyberbully published photos of a woman from the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue online at 7:35 p.m.

How easy was it for a burglar to take an iPhone, $800, and more from a Lincoln Navigator parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Street before 7:30 p.m.? The Lincoln was unlocked.

6 Wednesday

An opportunistic thief stole stuff from an Audi Q5 parked in the 8400 block of Preston Road that was left unlocked at 3:17 p.m.

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of theft in the 8600 block of N. Central Expressway.

Reported at 5:54 p.m.: a pilferer picked up two iPads, a pair of AirPods, sunglasses, prescriptions, and more from a vehicle parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 8:30 p.m.

7 Thursday

Arrested at 3:35 a.m.: a 22-year-old man for a warrant in the 200 block of N. Greenville Avenue.

A mischief maker damaged a Nissan in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive at 11 a.m.

A ne’er do well took tools from a work vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Westwick Road at 3 p.m.

9 Saturday

A shoplifter stole stuff from a New Balance store in the 4000 block of Northwest Parkway at 12:25 p.m.

10 Sunday

Reported at 9:40 a.m.: A trespasser got into a home in the 2800 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Arrested at 6:33 p.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Arrested at 6:33 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.