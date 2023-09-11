Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 4-10

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FIAT FIRE

An unfortunate motorist was alerted that his Fiat was on fire while driving on the Dallas North Tollway at 11:27 a.m. Sept. 5, exited off Mockingbird Lane and parked it in the 5300 block of Roland Avenue before it was towed away.

HIGHLAND PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 12:22 a.m.: a 22 year old for driving without a valid license, failure to dim lights, and for warrants in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane

Arrested at 12:22 a.m.: a 41-year-old man for a warrant in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane

5 Tuesday

Arrested at 2:25 a.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 3600 block of Lexington Avenue

Reported at 11:51 a.m.: A burglar got into a home in the 4200 block of Lakeside Drive and moved a TV but didn’t take anything. 

A pilferer picked up two bags from a vehicle in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue at 3:20 p.m. Among the contents were a MacBook, a hard drive, cards, a silver ring, a necklace, SD cards, and more. 

6 Wednesday

An 18-wheeler hit an Audi Q5 parked in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue at 2:33 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information. 

8 Friday

Burglars got into a Dodge Charger parked outside Sachet in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue at 9:15 p.m. and fled in a pickup truck. 

9 Saturday 

Arrested at 7:55 a.m.: a 41-year-old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia at the intersection of Euclid Avenue and St. Johns Avenue

A crook stole a license plate from a Honda Civic parked in the Shops at Highland Park before 4 p.m. 

10 Sunday

Arrested at 2:22 a.m.: a 37-year-old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

4 Monday

Arrested at 3:10 a.m.: a 41-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4000 block of Purdue Street.

A burglar found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left in an open garage in the 2700 block of Lovers Lane before 4 p.m.

Arrested at 10:10 p.m.: a 55-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 4100 block of Caruth Boulevard

5 Tuesday

A pilferer stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue before 3:49 a.m. Another thief stole a Smith and Wesson firearm from a Lexus GX in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue before 7:45 a.m.

A crook got into a Mercedes GLS450 parked in the Plaza at Preston Center and stole stuff before 3:02 p.m.

A jerk stole a vehicle with lawn equipment inside from the 3400 block of Hanover Street at 5:48 p.m.

Arrested at 6:44 p.m.: a 31-year-old woman accused of theft in the 3900 block of Lemmon Avenue

A cyberbully published photos of a woman from the 4100 block of Normandy Avenue online at 7:35 p.m. 

How easy was it for a burglar to take an iPhone, $800, and more from a Lincoln Navigator parked in the 4000 block of Villanova Street before 7:30 p.m.? The Lincoln was unlocked.

6 Wednesday

An opportunistic thief stole stuff from an Audi Q5 parked in the 8400 block of Preston Road that was left unlocked at 3:17 p.m.

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of theft in the 8600 block of N. Central Expressway

Reported at 5:54 p.m.: a pilferer picked up two iPads, a pair of AirPods, sunglasses, prescriptions, and more from a vehicle parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 8:30 p.m.

7 Thursday

Arrested at 3:35 a.m.: a 22-year-old man for a warrant in the 200 block of N. Greenville Avenue.

A mischief maker damaged a Nissan in the 4400 block of Stanhope Drive at 11 a.m.

A ne’er do well took tools from a work vehicle parked in the 6300 block of Westwick Road at 3 p.m.

9 Saturday

A shoplifter stole stuff from a New Balance store in the 4000 block of Northwest Parkway at 12:25 p.m. 

10 Sunday

Reported at 9:40 a.m.: A trespasser got into a home in the 2800 block of Rosedale Avenue

Arrested at 6:33 p.m.: a 26-year-old man for a warrant in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard

Arrested at 6:33 p.m.: a 42-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

