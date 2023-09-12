Heckler Leads Lady Scots in McKinney

The Highland Park girls placed third in the team standings at the Bronco Stampede cross country meet on Saturday.

Maddie Heckler ran fourth individually in the elite varsity division to pace the Lady Scots with a time of 19 minutes, 17 seconds over the 5-kilometer course at Myers Park in McKinney. HP’s Kayla Dickerson was seventh.

The Lady Scots will race again on Sept. 16 in the Lovejoy Fall Festival, also at Myers Park. That’s the same course that will host the District 7-6A meet on Oct. 12.