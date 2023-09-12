Ebby Halliday Companies Names New CEO

Carolyn Rosson was recently promoted to CEO of Ebby Halliday Companies. She most recently was president of the company and now serves a dual role as president and CEO.

Former CEO Chris Kelly will remain as executive chairman of the Ebby Halliday Companies and executive vice president of HomeServices of America.

“Over the years, Carolyn’s visionary leadership, steadfast dedication, and strategic insights have played a paramount role in guiding and shaping nearly every department and aspect of our company,” said Kelly. “As she steps into this dual role, she will continue to lead with grace, tenacity, and the forward-thinking mindset we’ve come to value so greatly.”

Betsy Cameron was also promoted to senior vice president of operations for the Ebby Halliday Companies.

“In this new position, Betsy will play a pivotal role in bolstering the efficiency and ingenuity of our operations, aligning them with our expanding organizational goals,” Kelly said. “Alongside Malinda Howell, Senior Vice President of Brokerage, Betsy will bridge our home office initiatives with the evolving needs of our offices and agents, ensuring both robust sales and enriched consumer experiences.”

The company, founded in 1945 by its namesake, has grown to have about 30 offices in North Texas.

