Two road wins have given Highland Park an early edge in the District 7-6A standings. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
HP Posts Two Wins to Start District Play

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park’s quest for a second consecutive District 7-6A volleyball title is off to a promising start following two road wins to start league play.

The Lady Scots (17-11, 2-0) rallied to defeat Richardson Pearce in four sets on Sept. 8 followed by an emphatic sweep of Irving Nimitz on Tuesday, 25-10, 25-13, 25-9.

HP has won a season-high five straight matches and will travel to face Lake Highlands on Friday. The Lady Scots will return home on Sept. 19 to face Irving.

