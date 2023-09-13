HP, UP Respond to Fire in the 3700 Block of Crescent Avenue

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety and University Park Fire Department responded to a fire in a backyard pool house in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also arrived on the scene and assisted in the response, per the Highland Park Department of Public Safety.

HPDPS said they were cleaning up as of about 4 p.m. Sept. 13, and the University Park Fire Department said they’d cleared the scene before 5 p.m.