Frontiers of Flight Hosting ‘A New Frontiers’ Gala

Frontiers of Flight Museum will launch its DESTINATION: Frontiers platform at its 2023 gala, “A New Frontiers.”

A record-setting astronaut will be the guest speaker for the Oct. 7 gala at the museum, and community builder and leader Toni Brinker will host. Presenting sponsor JSX will host a VIP reception before the main event. Then, guests will enjoy gourmet cuisine from Chef Peja Krstic (Mot Hai Ba and Ichi Ni San), live music from Ricki Derek & Band, and a Wings, Watches, and Whiskey live auction.

During the gala, Frontiers of Flight Museum, a Smithsonian affiliate that provides aerospace STEM education through exhibits, including airplanes and spacecraft, will host Dr. Sian Proctor as a guest speaker. Proctor is a geoscientist, educator, explorer, and artist – and the first black woman to pilot a spacecraft, the SpaceX Inspiration4, the first all-civilian orbital mission. Her talk will focus on equity and equality in space exploration.

The gala will also serve as an introduction to Frontiers of Flight Museum’s new chief executive officer Abigail Erickson-Torres, who will conduct a Q&A with Proctor, as well as outline the museum’s plan to enter into a new era. The DESTINATION: Frontiers initiative will provide three pillars of focus that will allow the museum to sustain operations, re-ignite interest, and build capacity for future generations. The changes include bringing more diversity and inclusion to exhibits, focusing on aerospace STEM education, and improving the guest experience at the museum.

“Frontiers of Flight Museum was created to capture the awe of the past, present, and future of aviation and space,” Erickson-Torres said. “Through the fundraising at events like our 2023 gala, we will sustain this great community resource and be the pathway for young kids, teens, and adults from diverse backgrounds, with a focus this next year on girls, to connect to careers in the aerospace industry through our mentoring, workforce solutions, education programs and so much more.”

The menu from celebrity chef Peja Krstic will begin with passed hors d’oeuvres that include big eye tuna tartare wrapped in a shiso leaf with sushi rice, mini poke bowls, and Foxley River oysters with brown butter vinaigrette and mint. The hors d’oeuvres will be followed by a three-course menu featuring delectable surprises from the chef.

There will be silent and live auctions during the evening. Online bidding for the silent auction is already underway at flightmuseum.com/auction. Prizes in the live auction include a luxe trip for two to the Bahamas on JSX, a Tudor timepiece from de Boulle, and a flight of whiskey varieties from Still Austin. The gala will end with dancing to the sounds of Ricki Derek & Band.

“We can’t wait to share a magical evening with guests, all to raise awareness and funds as we build a stronger community,” event chair Brinker said. “We need a fun place for families to connect over the love of aviation and space travel. You can sense the excitement as we move forward to create opportunities to play, work, learn, and experience joy and belonging in our community.”

For more information, visit the Frontiers of Flight Museum’s website.