Memphis Grizzlies Coach Remains Close to St. Mark’s Roots

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is a St. Mark’s School of Texas alumnus.

Jenkins will lead the team into American Airlines Center tomorrow as the Grizzlies take on the Mavs, but his Dallas alma mater remains relevant to him — even if that meant planning a 20-year high school reunion from afar during NBA season.

Jeff Miller on StrongSide, the digital sports vertical of our sister publication D Magazine, has more.

(READ: Don’t Call It a Homecoming: Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins is Never Far From His St. Mark’s Roots)