Thursday, November 30, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Taylor Jenkins. PHOTO: Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today Sports
Preston Hollow Sports 

Memphis Grizzlies Coach Remains Close to St. Mark’s Roots

Maria Lawson 0 Comments ,

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is a St. Mark’s School of Texas alumnus.

Jenkins will lead the team into American Airlines Center tomorrow as the Grizzlies take on the Mavs, but his Dallas alma mater remains relevant to him — even if that meant planning a 20-year high school reunion from afar during NBA season.

Jeff Miller on StrongSide, the digital sports vertical of our sister publication D Magazine, has more.

(READ: Don’t Call It a Homecoming: Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins is Never Far From His St. Mark’s Roots)

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

You May Also Like

Massage Provides Peace During Dying Days

Contributor 0

Workforce Center Opens In Dallas International District

Rachel Snyder 0

Preston Hollow People Aug. 16, 2013

Elizabeth Ygartua 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.