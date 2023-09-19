TITAS/Dance Unbound Kicking off 2023-2024 Season

TITAS/Dance Unbound is beginning its 2023-2024 season with Momix, a company of dance illusionists performing Alice, their take on Alice in Wonderland.

Momix, a company of dancer-illusionists under Moses Pendleton’s direction, has performed on PBS’s Dance in America series, France’s Antenne II, and Italian RAI television. The company’s repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries.

Their performance of Alice will run at 8 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23, with a 2 p.m. matinee set for Sept. 23 at the Moody Performance Hall. Alice made its U.S. debut in the fall of 2020.

