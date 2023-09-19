Rangers Win Fall Opener, HP Places Fifth

High School golf season is underway, and the Highland Park boys and girls teams each opened their fall campaigns with recent strong showings in Fort Worth.

The Lady Scots were 18th as a team in the two-day Heart of Texas Championship at Pecan Valley Golf Course. Landry Saylor led HP with a 1-over par 73 in the first round.

Meanwhile, the Scots placed fifth in the team standings in their season opener at the Bart Granger Memorial Invitational on the same course.

Jesuit Dallas won the event for the second straight year, topping Houston Memorial by two strokes. The Rangers set a new school record for low score in a two-day tournament, led by sophomore Jack Clancy (64-69—133).

The HP boys will compete next at the Dinosaur Classic on Sept. 22-23 in Glen Rose. The girls will return to action at the Swing for a Cure tournament on Sept. 29-30 in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Jesuit will head to the Plano ISD Invitational on Sept. 20.