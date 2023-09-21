Trial Underway for One of the Men Accused of Killing Leslie Squair Baker

The trial began Sept. 18 for a Dallas man accused of murdering 59-year-old Leslie Squair Baker outside of her home near Preston Royal shopping center in May 2020.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Anthony Lewis, who was 16 at the time, was allegedly involved in a robbery that escalated to the killing of Baker in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive.

Lewis will receive an automatic life sentence if convicted. Because he was a minor at the time, he could also be eligible for 40 years of parole.

Trials are pending for the other two defendants, Deng Chan Ajack, 22, and Antony Isaiah Taylor, 21, The Dallas Morning News reported.