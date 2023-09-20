Lady Scots Keep Rolling in District Play

Highland Park’s seventh consecutive win was its most lopsided of the season, as the Lady Scots swept Irving on Tuesday, 25-7, 25-8, 25-7.

The Lady Scots (19-11, 4-0) remained undefeated in District 7-6A play and also perfect at home this season. HP also has swept three opponents in a row, including a much tighter match at Lake Highlands on Sept. 15.

HP will begin a stretch of three straight road matches with matchups against Richardson Berkner on Friday and Richardson on Sept. 26.

PHOTOS: Chris McGathey