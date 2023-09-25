Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 18-24

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BOOZE BURGLARY

Reported at 10:13 p.m. Sept. 24: a boozy burglar got into a garage in the 4700 block of Bowser Avenue and stole clothes from a duffel bag, meat from a freezer, and various electronic equipment after drinking a bottle of whiskey, which was left broken and empty in the garage.

HIGHLAND PARK

18 Monday

An opportunistic thief swiped $40 from an unlocked BMW SUV parked in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane at 3 p.m.

A thief stole a Tag Heuer watch, an iPad Pro, and a wallet from a Jeep Cherokee parked in the 5300 block of Drexel Drive at 3:25 p.m. while the owner was at the tennis courts adjacent to the Jeep.

A careless driver hit a Jeep Patriot parked in the 5800 block of Golf Drive at 3:29 p.m. and didn’t stop to leave information.

19 Tuesday

Arrested at 12:29 a.m.: a 41 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3300 block of Cornell Avenue.

A passerby found a JBL speaker at a tennis court in the 4500 block of St. Johns Drive at 9:30 a.m. and turned it in to police.

21 Thursday

Arrested at midnight: a 48-year-old woman accused of possession of a controlled substance and for warrants at the intersection of St. Johns Drive and Euclid Avenue.

Reported at 1:03 p.m.: a pair of swindlers picked up a woman’s bracelets and watch that’d been taken to the Cartier store in Highland Park Village for repairs.

A crook stole a backpack, wallet, key fob, cards, and food from a van parked in the 3600 block of Euclid Avenue before 2 p.m.

22 Friday

Reported at 3:41 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 4300 block of Beverly Drive to try to open a bank account.

A driver T-boned a Lexus sedan near the intersection of Oak Lawn Avenue and Prescott Avenue, then hit a stop sign on the corner at 5:23 p.m.

23 Saturday

A power pilferer used electricity from a home in the 4500 block of Livingston Avenue via an extension cord to power a nearby construction site before 10:20 a.m.

24 Sunday

Arrested at 1:05 p.m.: a 21 year old accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, driving without the correct license plate/registration/driving without a valid license, and for warrants in the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 1:05 p.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without insurance, driving without displaying the correct license plate/registration, and for warrants in the 3500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

18 Monday

Arrested at 2:49 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 6000 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

19 Tuesday

A shoplifter stole stuff from the CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 12:30 a.m.

A thief stole a Cypress bicycle from a home in the 6000 block of Auburndale Avenue before 11 a.m.

20 Wednesday

A mischief maker damaged an SMU student’s Nissan Rogue in the 3000 block of Daniel Avenue before 1:03 p.m.

Reported at 2:31 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a woman from the 3300 block of Colgate Avenue.

Reported at 3:15 p.m.: an opportunistic intruder got into a yard in the 4000 block of McFarlin Boulevard via an unlocked gate.

A ne’er do well stole a Trek bicycle from Highland Park Middle School in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue before 6 p.m.

Reported at 7:03 p.m.: another thief stole a Trek bicycle from McCulloch Intermediate in the 3500 block of Granada Avenue.

21 Thursday

Reported at 8:32 a.m.: a fraudster tried to forge the information of a woman from the 3400 block of Wentwood Drive.

Arrested at 1:12 p.m.: a 46-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3400 block of Milton Avenue.

A thief stole stuff from a woman at a grocery store in the 4000 block of Villanova Drive before 5:38 p.m.

Reported at 6:17 p.m.: a scammer used the information of a woman from the 3500 block of Milton Avenue to open a credit card account.

24 Sunday

Arrested at 3:20 a.m.: a 45-year-old man accused of possession of a controlled substance in the 2900 block of University Boulevard.

Arrested at 7:04 p.m.: a 30-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 3200 block of Purdue Street.