Mickey Rowe to Speak at the Power of You 2023 Awards Luncheon

Mickey Rowe, author of Fearlessly Different: An Autistic Broadway Actor’s Transformational Insights and founder of the National Disability Theatre, will be the keynote speaker at the Power of You 2023 Awards Luncheon benefiting Bryan’s House.

Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo are chairing the Oct. 23 event at the Dallas Country Club. Stephen Hoyl of title sponsor Hoyl Financial is the honorary chair.

“100% of each seat’s value, whether it’s at a certain underwriting level or ticket sales, will be matched by honorary chair, Stephen Hoyl’s firm, Hoyl Financial, so that all of those funds raised directly benefit Bryan’s House,” Bruce said. “Stephen’s generosity is unmatched and certainly will make a great impact and a crucial difference in fundraising profits not only for the luncheon’s net profit but for Bryan’s House, as well.”

Awards recipients in the following categories will join in a VIP reception just prior to the luncheon and include Accessibility Award: Santander Consumer USA; Clinical Partner Award: Broadway Cares – Equity Fighting AIDS; Community Award: Debra Villarreal; Corporate Award: Liberty Mutual Insurance; Philanthropist Award: Rose Family Foundation; Volunteer Award: Norco Mayflower Movers.

For more details about the luncheon and ticket information, visit Bryan’s House’s website here.





