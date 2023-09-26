JLD Awards Grants for Innovative Teaching to 3 PH Teachers

The Junior League of Dallas and presenting sponsor Texas Instruments awarded 38 Dallas ISD educators with grants of up to $2,500 as part of its annual Grants for Innovative Teaching program.

Honorees include the following Preston Hollow-area teachers:

Natalie Janssen, Kramer Elementary

Her project: A Space for Calm, designed to create a calming corner instant learning space, a calming cuddle ball, a calming rest mat, and a classroom calming kit that will provide an inviting and designated area in the classroom that students can use as needed.

Emma Grace Lloyd, Withers Elementary

Her project: Pre-K STEM Mobile Stations, which will update Lloyd’s science, engineering, math, and technology curriculum through new STEM stations and related curriculum.

Virginia Ross, W.T. White High School

Her project: Robotics Sensors, which will provide new sensors and pneumatic cylinders for the robotics classes and competition teams at the high school. Last year, the school transitioned from a cortex system to a new “Vex V5” system for coding and robot building, but the previous kits lacked the sensors needed to complete the challenges in competition. With the sensors, the students can make real-time adjustments, enabling them to win more points in competitions for autonomous activities.

Throughout its history, JLD has awarded more than $2.2 million to Dallas ISD educators.

“The Grants for Innovative Teaching committee is in awe of the level of innovation, uniqueness, and inclusivity that each of the educators so passionately brought to the table,” JLD president Christina Eubanks said. “We are thrilled to be able to provide financial support to these creative educators and impact more than 30,000 Dallas ISD students throughout the school year.”