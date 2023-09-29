Art For Advocacy Raises $1.6M For DCAC

Art for Advocacy raised a record of more than $1.6 million for the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC).

More than 700 attended the Sept. 16 fundraiser for the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center hosted by Stephanie and John Roberts and chaired by Adriane Crosland, Megan Filgo, and Kacy Tolleson. The event featured art from 79 unique artists in a live auction and silent art auction.

Among the featured artists was Costa Christ, whose limited edition photograph mounted on a 1980s OEM Porsche 928 hood “1989; Edition 03/28 (Metalo Series)” – sold for $28,000. Additionally, Dr. Samuel M. Lam, MD’s – “Hope Eternal” – sold for $46,000. A diptych made in collaboration with DCAC clients featured 65 birds, 35 animals, and 135 flowers.

