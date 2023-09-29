Scots, Rangers Set for Key 7-6A Showdown

Highland Park and Jesuit Dallas will meet on Friday at SMU’s Ford Stadium with similar resumes and similar aspirations.

Results elsewhere in District 7-6A have put a league crown back within reach, and the clash of neighborhood rivals could wind up being an elimination game.

The Scots (3-1, 1-1) and Rangers (3-2, 2-1) are stuck in a logjam in the district standings with Lake Highlands, who lost a week ago to surprise 7-6A leader Richardson Berkner. HP and Jesuit have each lost to the Wildcats, and they have yet to play the Rams.

It might seem premature for such talk in September, but with the regular season at the halfway point, and the way the schedule shapes up, the stakes feel heightened — and not just because of the incentive that comes with a rivalry game.

The Scots had a bye week to rest and prepare following a 63-3 win over Irving on Sept. 15. The Scots are averaging 45.3 points per game, and much of their offensive production — including 17 of 25 touchdowns — has atypically come on the ground.

Senior quarterback Warren Peck has led the way with 717 passing yards and six touchdowns through four games, along with a team-high 374 rushing yards and 10 scores. Steel Tobin is the top receiving target with 315 yards — more than double the total of any other player on the roster.

Jesuit’s high-powered offense has scored at least 40 points in all three of its victories, such as a 52-13 triumph last week against Irving. The other two wins this season for the Rangers, against Rockwall and Richardson Pearce, came by a combined margin of three points.

Junior quarterback Charlie Peters has thrown for more than 1,500 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. Cooper Cutler leads all Ranger receivers with 440 yards, while Quentin Williams has a team-high seven touchdowns.

Grouped in the same district for the first time, HP won last year’s matchup 35-28 at Highlander Stadium after racing to a large early lead and withstanding a late Jesuit rally. The Scots went on to claim the district title, with the Rangers as the runner-up.

Jesuit will be the home team for the rematch, which was relocated to a neutral site to accommodate seating capacity for more fans.