The event will be held Oct. 18 at the Meadows Museum. PHOTO: Courtesy
Faith Friday: Christ’s Family Clinic to Host Fall Reception

Maria Lawson

Christ’s Family Clinic will host a reception at the Meadows Museum Oct. 18 to celebrate the difference the organization is making in the community.

The clinic offers primary care to adults who don’t have insurance, and attendees can expect to learn more about the clinic and explore the art of the Meadows Museum.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a presentation at 6:15 p.m. Brad Cheves, vice president for development and external affairs at SMU, will be the guest speaker. There will also be a Christ’s Family Clinic patient who will speak about their treatment received at the clinic.

Honorary chairs are Kathy and Dr. Tony Herring.

To RSVP, email [email protected].

