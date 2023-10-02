Kersten Rettig: Opa! A New Greek Bistro to Open Early 2024

Greece is the word for many food lovers, and it’s a culinary segment that is underrepresented in Dallas. Lisa and Tom Georgalis, owners and operators of The Ivy Tavern, are coming to the rescue with Nikki Greek Bistro and Lounge, expected to open in early 2024, that will highlight cuisine from the many regions of Greece.

Nikki will open in the former City Cafe location in Devonshire, at the corner of Lovers Lane and the Dallas North Tollway. City Cafe closed in January 2020, and the space has remained unoccupied since.

Chef Blake Andress, who has worked in top kitchens including Mister Charles and The Mansion, was tapped to steward the recipes of Tom’s heritage and innovate on classics that are sure to delight.

“There’s something so powerful about food that allows us to connect with others, not only in our own backyards but across the globe,” Chef Andress said. “Our goal with the menu at Nikki is to expose guests to flavors and presentations they’ve never experienced while also offering inventive takes on authentic Greek fare. On the menu you’ll see inspiration from all regions of Greece including the islands, coastal mainland towns, and interior regions of the country.” I’m here for it.

​​Nikki will be open Monday through Saturday for early evening and dinner. The lounge will stay open for late night drinks and bites on Friday and Saturdays. Complimentary valet parking will be available.