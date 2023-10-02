Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 25-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN SERUM

A shoplifter swiped two boxes of La Mer serum from the Blue Mercury store in Highland Park Village before 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

A mischief maker broke into a Hyundai Santa Fe outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 11 a.m. and rifled through it but didn’t take anything.

A burglar found easy pickings of keys and a AAA card left in a vehicle in a garage that’d been left open in the 4000 block of Gillon Avenue at 1:34 p.m.

26 Tuesday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Lomo Alto Drive

Reported at 5:02 p.m.: a thief stole a pistol from a Mercedes G-wagon that was parked in Highland Park Village

27 Wednesday 

Arrested at 10:02 p.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

28 Thursday

Reported at 6:46 p.m.: a careless driver damaged a Lexus 350 parked in the 5100 block of Sewanee Avenue and didn’t stop to leave information.

29 Friday

A resident turned in a key fob left in his home in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:41 a.m.

A scammer purporting to be from GeekSquad took $2,200 from a woman from the 4400 block of Beverly Drive via six gift cards before 11:30 a.m.

30 Saturday

A passerby turned an iPhone she’d found in to police in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue at 2:45 p.m. 

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant in the 4400 block of St. Johns Drive.

A reckless driver changed lanes without signaling in the 4800 block of Preston Road and continued after a pursuing officer activated emergency lights, ran a red light and multiple stop signs before the officer stopped pursuit around Kings Road and Sylvester Street just before midnight.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

Reported at 9:25 a.m.: a fraudster tried to forge a nearly $3,000 check from the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A shoplifter stole stuff from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 5:34 p.m. 

A dine and dasher skipped out on the bill at Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 9:36 p.m.

A pilferer found easy pickings of a bicycle left unlocked at University Park Elementary in the 3500 block of Amherst Street before 2:20 p.m. 

27 Wednesday

A cyberbully published photos from someone from the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue at 12:03 p.m.

A jerk disconnected a woman’s 911 call in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue at 11:19 p.m. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 33-year-old man for a warrant in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

No time was given for the arrest of a 42-year-old man accused of assault in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue

28 Thursday

Reported at 8:23 a.m.: a faudster forged a check for $5,000 from a man from the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive

A thief stole bicycles from a home in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue before 8:27 a.m. 

29 Friday

Reported at 2:05 p.m.: A burglar stole a Microsoft Surface and a Microsoft keyboard from a GMC Yukon Denali in the 4300 block of Hyer Avenue.

30 Saturday

A crook drove off in a GMC Sierra that was parked in Preston Center before 3:17 p.m. 

An assault reported in the 4200 block of University Boulevard at 5 p.m. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

