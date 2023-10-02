Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 25-30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: STOLEN SERUM

A shoplifter swiped two boxes of La Mer serum from the Blue Mercury store in Highland Park Village before 5 p.m. Sept. 29.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

A mischief maker broke into a Hyundai Santa Fe outside the Whole Foods in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive at 11 a.m. and rifled through it but didn’t take anything.

A burglar found easy pickings of keys and a AAA card left in a vehicle in a garage that’d been left open in the 4000 block of Gillon Avenue at 1:34 p.m.

26 Tuesday

Arrested at 1 a.m.: a 26-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 5400 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Reported at 5:02 p.m.: a thief stole a pistol from a Mercedes G-wagon that was parked in Highland Park Village.

27 Wednesday

Arrested at 10:02 p.m.: a 32-year-old man accused of possession of marijuana in the 4500 block of Mockingbird Lane.

28 Thursday

Reported at 6:46 p.m.: a careless driver damaged a Lexus 350 parked in the 5100 block of Sewanee Avenue and didn’t stop to leave information.

29 Friday

A resident turned in a key fob left in his home in the 3700 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:41 a.m.

A scammer purporting to be from GeekSquad took $2,200 from a woman from the 4400 block of Beverly Drive via six gift cards before 11:30 a.m.

30 Saturday

A passerby turned an iPhone she’d found in to police in the 3500 block of Harvard Avenue at 2:45 p.m.

Arrested at 4:07 p.m.: a 35-year-old man for a warrant in the 4400 block of St. Johns Drive.

A reckless driver changed lanes without signaling in the 4800 block of Preston Road and continued after a pursuing officer activated emergency lights, ran a red light and multiple stop signs before the officer stopped pursuit around Kings Road and Sylvester Street just before midnight.

UNIVERSITY PARK

25 Monday

Reported at 9:25 a.m.: a fraudster tried to forge a nearly $3,000 check from the 3400 block of Rosedale Avenue.

A shoplifter stole stuff from a CVS in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane before 5:34 p.m.

A dine and dasher skipped out on the bill at Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road at 9:36 p.m.

A pilferer found easy pickings of a bicycle left unlocked at University Park Elementary in the 3500 block of Amherst Street before 2:20 p.m.

27 Wednesday

A cyberbully published photos from someone from the 3200 block of Westminster Avenue at 12:03 p.m.

A jerk disconnected a woman’s 911 call in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue at 11:19 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 33-year-old man for a warrant in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

No time was given for the arrest of a 42-year-old man accused of assault in the 2700 block of Milton Avenue.

28 Thursday

Reported at 8:23 a.m.: a faudster forged a check for $5,000 from a man from the 3200 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A thief stole bicycles from a home in the 2900 block of Westminster Avenue before 8:27 a.m.

29 Friday

Reported at 2:05 p.m.: A burglar stole a Microsoft Surface and a Microsoft keyboard from a GMC Yukon Denali in the 4300 block of Hyer Avenue.

30 Saturday

A crook drove off in a GMC Sierra that was parked in Preston Center before 3:17 p.m.

An assault reported in the 4200 block of University Boulevard at 5 p.m.