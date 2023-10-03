Caroline Im Joins Perot Museum as Director of Gems and Minerals

Caroline Im recently joined the Perot Museum as the new Director of Gems and Minerals.

In her role, Im oversees and manages all aspects of the museum’s gems and mineral program, as well as the Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall.

“We are excited to welcome Caroline Im to the Perot Museum team,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “Her impressive background, infectious enthusiasm, and focus on education and exhibits that advance understanding and appreciation for mineralogy align perfectly with our vision of being a global leader in nature and science education.”

Her experience includes several years at the Harvard Mineralogical and Geological Museum as the Collections and Database Manager. Prior, she spent eight years in the Gems and Minerals department at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and worked at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in California. Additionally, she has served on the non-voting board of the Society of Mineral Museum Professionals.

Im’s past experiences will allow her to play a vital role in designing fascinating exhibitions and educational programs that showcase Earth’s wondrous geological treasures. Her work will help inspire the minds of visitors, students, and researchers alike.

“It is an incredible honor to join the Perot Museum of Nature and Science team,” said Im. “There’s so much knowledge, beauty, and inspiration that can be unlocked and shared through the examination and exploration of gems and minerals. The Lyda Hill Gems and Minerals Hall provides the perfect backdrop and specimens through which to bring the wonders of the natural world to life for everyone to experience.”

Im began her role on September 18.