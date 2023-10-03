HP Appoints New Director of Public Safety

Chuck McGinnis has been sworn in as Highland Park’s new director of public safety.

He most recently served as assistant director of public safety and has worked with the town for more than 20 years in roles including public safety officer, detective, sergeant, assistant commander, lieutenant, and captain.

McGinnis made his oath of office, administered by Mayor Will C. Beecherl, and had his “Gold Stars” and “Gold Badge” pinned by his wife, Amanda, during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting. Their three children, Saeben, Cooper, and Abby, were also in attendance.

In his new role, McGinnis will be responsible for leading and managing all functions of the public safety department, such as promoting policies, procedures, rules, directives, and orders for the lawful administration of the department.

His appointment was recommended by Town Administrator Tobin Maples and accepted by the Town Council during the Sept. 19 Town Council study session.

McGinnis has a Bachelor of Science in criminology and criminal justice from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Public Administration from Sam Houston State University. He also is a graduate from the FBI National Academy, holds master peace officer and master firefighter certifications, is a licensed paramedic, and has earned 46 commendations for his service to the community.

Mayor Will C. Beecherl administers Chuck McGinnis’ oath of office. Chuck McGinnis’ wife, Amanda, pins his “Gold Stars” and “Gold Badge.”

In other news, during its Oct. 3 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Presented a proclamation designating Oct. 2-6, 2023, as National Customer Service Week.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved a revision of Town Ordinance Section 12.07.146 regarding temporary resident-only parking.

Reviewed, discussed, and approved an ordinance establishing the intersection of Drexel Drive and Auburndale Avenue as an all-way stop intersection.

Reviewed and discussed the Holland Elevated Storage Tank and associated site work.

Town customer service employees pose with Mayor Will C. Beecherl and a proclamation declaring this week as National Customer Service Week.