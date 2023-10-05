District Lead at Stake for Scots, Rams

A glance at the District 7-6A standings at the midway point of the season accentuates the importance of this week’s clash between Highland Park and Richardson Berkner.

The upstart Rams are the only unbeaten team in the league, while the Scots are one of three teams with one loss — and the only one that Berkner hasn’t yet defeated.

In other words, if HP wins on Friday at Highlander Stadium, the Scots assume the top spot and control their own destiny in their quest for a ninth consecutive district crown.

HP has that opportunity after grinding out a 15-13 victory over fellow playoff contender Jesuit Dallas last week at SMU. It was the lowest scoring output for the Scots since a 17-7 loss to Denton Ryan in the 2020 playoffs, and their least points in a winning effort since topping Frisco Lone Star 10-7 in 2018.

However, while all of their points came in a three-minute span, the Scots (4-1, 2-1) showed they can win with a ground-based, ball-control attack and a stingy defense. They ran 46 times and dominated time of possession against the Rangers, despite committing three turnovers.

Senior quarterback Warren Peck has shown true dual-threat ability with 918 passing yards and six touchdowns, plus 460 rushing yards and 11 scores. Wilson Axley and Keller Holmes have split carries behind him, combining for 521 yards and six touchdowns. Axley also leads the team with 16 pass receptions.

Meanwhile, the HP defense has allowed just one touchdown in its past two games combined, led by linebacker Jack Morse, who had a key sack and a fumble recovery against Jesuit.

Berkner has won all four of its games in 7-6A play after falling to Wylie East and undefeated McKinney to start the season. The Rams (4-2, 4-0) appear well on their way to their third consecutive postseason appearance and their first winning season since 2011.

Berkner has averaged 42.5 points per game in league play, highlighted by a 55-35 win on Sept. 22 over Lake Highlands — the only team to beat the Scots this season.

The Rams have a balanced attack spearheaded by Jamary Williams, who has rushed for 752 yards and nine touchdowns. Cornell McGee has completed just 41 passes, but 11 have gone for scores. His top target is Dameon Crowe with 22 catches and six touchdowns.

All three contributed for Berkner during a 38-17 loss to HP a year ago. The Scots raced to an early 17-0 advantage in that game and never looked back, so a fast start could be key for either team in the rematch.