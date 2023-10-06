Faith Friday: Faith and Blue Weekend at Third Church of Christ Scientist
Third Church of Christ Scientist is partnering with Dallas and Highland Park officers for National Faith and Blue Weekend.
The festivities at the church at 4419 Oak Lawn Avenue Oct. 7 begin with a meet-and-greet at 10 a.m. with doughnuts, hot chocolate, games for children, and more, followed by remarks and a question-and-answer session with officers.
For more information about the event, visit Third Church of Christ Scientist’s website.