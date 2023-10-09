Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 2-7

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PLUMBING EQUIPMENT PILFERED

A pilferer found easy pickings of thousands of dollars worth of equipment left in an unlocked Dodge Ram in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 12:35 p.m. Oct. 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We didn’t receive the Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports before the time of this post. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 1:43 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left on the porch of a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street.

No time was given for the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3300 block of Amherst Street.

3 Tuesday

A fraudster provided false information at the Bank of Texas Park Cities location in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 12:59 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 29-year-old woman accused of tampering with a government record in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

4 Wednesday

No time was given for the arrest of a 46-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of University Boulevard.

5 Thursday

A mischief maker damaged a home window in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue at 6 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 57-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

6 Friday

Reported at 4:03 p.m.: A scammer used the information of a man from the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue to forge checks totaling $14,600.

No time was given for the arrest of a 44-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

7 Saturday

A fraudster took $507,000 from a man’s bank account in the 3700 block of Wentwood Drive at 3:42 p.m.

A thief stole stuff from a home in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 9:43 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 23-year-old woman accused of aggravated robbery in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

No time was given for the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of aggravated robbery in the 6700 block of Preston Road.