Tuesday, October 10, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

File photo
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 2-7

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PLUMBING EQUIPMENT PILFERED

A pilferer found easy pickings of thousands of dollars worth of equipment left in an unlocked Dodge Ram in the 4100 block of Southwestern Boulevard before 12:35 p.m. Oct. 5.

HIGHLAND PARK

(EDITOR’S NOTE: We didn’t receive the Highland Park Department of Public Safety reports before the time of this post. We’ll update this post when we receive them.)

UNIVERSITY PARK

2 Monday

Reported at 1:43 p.m.: a thief found easy pickings of a Trek bicycle left on the porch of a home in the 3000 block of Amherst Street.

No time was given for the arrest of a 26-year-old man accused of resisting arrest, search, or transport in the 3300 block of Amherst Street.

3 Tuesday

A fraudster provided false information at the Bank of Texas Park Cities location in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 12:59 p.m.

No time was given for the arrest of a 29-year-old woman accused of tampering with a government record in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

4 Wednesday

No time was given for the arrest of a 46-year-old man for a warrant in the 4200 block of University Boulevard.

5 Thursday

A mischief maker damaged a home window in the 3700 block of Binkley Avenue at 6 p.m. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 57-year-old man for a warrant in the 4500 block of Shenandoah Avenue.

6 Friday

Reported at 4:03 p.m.: A scammer used the information of a man from the 4100 block of Emerson Avenue to forge checks totaling $14,600. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 44-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in the 8300 block of Preston Road.

7 Saturday

A fraudster took $507,000 from a man’s bank account in the 3700 block of Wentwood Drive at 3:42 p.m.

A thief stole stuff from a home in the 6700 block of Preston Road at 9:43 p.m. 

No time was given for the arrest of a 23-year-old woman accused of aggravated robbery in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

No time was given for the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of aggravated robbery in the 6700 block of Preston Road.

Share this article...
Email this to someone
email
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.