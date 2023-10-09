Twelfth Step Ministry Dinner to Feature Tiffany Jenkins

Dallas-based Twelfth Step Ministry is hosting its 13th-annual Family Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 26, with bestselling author, comedian, and social media star Tiffany Jenkins as the keynote speaker.

Jenkins is known for her “Juggling the Jenkins” social media pages with more than 9 million followers and is passionate about raising awareness for addiction and mental illness. She is also the author of High Achiever: The Incredible True Story of One Addict’s Double Life, which details her experience with opioid addiction, recovery, and journey to sobriety.

The dinner will be held at the DoubleTree Hotel Campbell Centre at 6:30 p.m.

Twelfth Step Ministry is a Dallas nonprofit that hosts 45 Twelve-Step recovery meetings each week for 16 different substance and behavioral addiction programs. These meetings are peer-based support groups that teach the “Twelve Steps,” which are principles that help people overcome substance use disorders, behavioral addictions, and other dysfunctional habits.

Tickets are $150 each and can be purchased at www.twelfthstepministry.org/dinner. Sponsorships are also available.