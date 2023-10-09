Out & About: Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center was transformed into a Parisian dream on Sept. 30 as some of Dallas’ most stylish philanthropists supported the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

This year’s theme, “An Evening in Paris,” was brought to life by Todd Events. The evening began with an interactive “champagne wall” that allowed guests to request bubbly with the push of a button. The wall was the star of many photos as well as the amazing florals that were featured throughout the venue.

A trio of Young Strings musicians provided a serenade as guests made their way into their seated dinner below the sparkling Eiffel Tower with a picturesque view of the Paris Skyline.

After dinner, the DSO’s Ross Perot president and CEO Kim Noltemy welcomed guests into the concert hall. Guests were entertained by music director Fabio Luisi, pianist Emanuel Ax, and Isabel Leonard. Led by Luisi, Leonard dazzled in selections from Bizet’s Carmen, while Ax performed a beautiful array of Chopin favorites. The phenomenal concert was sponsored by Capital One.

“Throughout its history, the Dallas Symphony has been a driving force in developing Dallas’s cultural identity as a vibrant international city,” Noltemy said. “Now one of the top orchestras in the country, the DSO connects with millions of people locally and around the world each year through concerts, recordings, radio broadcasts, online and TV shows, and education programs.”

The gala sponsors, Capital One and J.P. Morgan Chase, were recognized as well as members of the Dallas City Council and several arts community leaders who were in attendance. This included Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins and Paul Ridley.

“Art and music are an integral part of a well-rounded education, and the educational programming that tonight’s event supports enhances our community and opens doors for our city’s youth,” chair Kim Hext said. “The Dallas Symphony is one of our city’s greatest treasures.”

Hext also introduced Cece Smith who continued to highlight the DSO’s education initiatives, including the new Jeanne R. Johnson Education Center, said to open in the fall of 2024.

“The Dallas Symphony’s education programs are a bold investment in the future of this city,” Smith said. “We are proud to have one of the most robust instrument training programs in the country, serving more than 900 students each year.”

This year’s DSO Gala was chaired by Kim and Greg Hext, with Diane and Hal Brierley serving as honorary chairs. Cece Smith is the chair of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Board of Directors.

The after party, themed “Midnight in Paris,” included many Parisian delights, from macarons and crepes to custom cocktails. Guests danced the night away to a set by Q the Band.

